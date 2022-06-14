DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Decatur were called to a house Tuesday evening to battle a fire that broke out in the attic.

Firefighters responded to 32 Ridge Lane Drive around 6 p.m. and found smoke coming from the attic and eves. Firefighters made an attack with a hose line to the second floor, where there was heavy smoke and fire while others vented the roof. The fire was eventually brought under control about two hours later.

No one was hurt in the blaze and the investigation determined the fire was accidental.