Decatur Family YMCA welcomes new CEO

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Family YMCA has a new Chief Executive Officer.

In a news release, YMCA officials said Dominic Santomassimo will serve as the new CEO starting February 1. He is coming to Decatur after serving at the Greater Kansas City YMCA as their North District Vice President and Executive Director. “He has an impressive track record which includes managing budgets of $4 million and above, as well as leading annual support campaigns, developing board leaders and cultivating relationships with community and government leaders.” They continued to say those qualities are what made him ideal for leading the Decatur Family YMCA.

“I am truly honored to begin the next phase of my Y career as the CEO of the Decatur Family YMCA; and I am looking forward to serving Decatur and Macon County,” said Santomassimo. “The Y has shaped my life and it is my goal to give that gift to others whenever possible.”