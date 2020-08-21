Decatur Family YMCA CEO steps down for new job

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Family YMCA’s CEO, Matt Whitehead, is stepping down to pursue a new job.

In a release, officials said Whitehead–who has spent six years as CEO and 13 years with the company– will be joining Scott State Bank. During his time as CEO, officials said he had quite a few accomplishments including acquiring and developing the YMCA Sports Park, developing new programs for people of all ages and more.

Whitehead will be replaced by Angela Foulke as Interim CEO. Officials said she has been with the Decatur Family YMCA since 2010 and served as the Director of Health, Wellness and Aquatics since 2013.

Officials said Foulke “brings a wealth of experience to this position and will assist with the transition as the Board of Directors initiates the CEO search process.”