DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Leaders in one Macon County city decided that license plate readers will be sticking around a little longer.

O Monday night, the Decatur City Council approved renewing their contract with Flock Safety, the company that provides the technology. City leaders said the readers have helped in several criminal investigations, including homicide and theft cases. Now, the contract extension with Flock Safety will keep the cameras in the city for another five years.

There is a total of 100 cameras strategically placed throughout the city. Decatur Communications Coordinator Ryan Huffer said it’s something they’re proud of.

“I don’t really want to put words into the [police] chief’s mouth, but, you know, he said at the meeting that this is probably one of the best technological tools that he has ever used in his career in law enforcement,” Huffer said.

He said if someone commits a crime in Decatur and is picked up by a Flock camera anywhere in the country, Decatur Police will be notified. The cameras also undergo daily software upgrades.

Huffer said the city does not use these license plate readers to issue speeding or red light tickets.