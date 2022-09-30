DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — For the 120-year anniversary of ADM, Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe formally declared Sept. 30 “ADM Day” in Decatur.

ADM, formally known as Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, has been a member of Decatur since 1969. Decatur is home to its North American Headquarters, and Decatur has the most prominent operation location. They employ more than 4,000 people from the Decatur area. They are a global human and animal nutrition company.

“ADM is much more than Decatur’s largest employer,” Moore Wolfe said. “The company is a valued corporate partner, supporting community initiatives and encouraging colleagues to take an active role in improving our city. We salute and congratulate ADM for its 120-year anniversary, and we are proud to be a major part of its history.”

“Decatur is the heart and soul of ADM’s operations in North America and remains a critical part of our origination, transportation, and processing network,” Chris Cudd, president of Carbohydrate Solutions, said. “We are proud of our Decatur heritage and how our more than 4,00 local colleagues deliver daily on our purpose to unlock the power of nature to enrich the quality of life. We appreciate the continued support of the Decatur community and are greatly honored by this recognition of an important historical milestone. We look forward to many more years of partnership and growth.”