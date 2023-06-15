DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — People in Decatur say they understand the intent, but they say it’s not that simple. The one-size-fits-all approach may help keep them inside. But it doesn’t give young people anything to do in its place.

“They’re kids they are supposed to be out exploring, not negatively. So, let’s give them something positive. The whole community. Not some. Now partial. All,” said Terry Davis.

The curfew is set for anyone under the age of 17. They need to be home by 11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and by midnight Friday and Saturday.