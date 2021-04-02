Decatur crews busy with two overnight house fires

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur firefighters were busy with two house fires that happened overnight on Friday.

Officials said the first fire was called in around 1 a.m. near East Wood and South Illinois streets. When firefighters got there, they found heavy flames coming from the front of the house. Crews were able to get the fire knocked out, but officials said they had to spend a while overhauling the scene.

Firefighters were able to determine that the house was vacant at the time.

While they were responding to that fire, a call for another one came in around 1:30 a.m.. That house fire was near East Willard Avenue and South Jasper Street.

When crews arrived, they found heavy flames coming from the back of the house. They were able to quickly put out the fire. The two people living there were outside of the home when firefighters arrived.

No one was hurt in either of these fires. The Illinois State Fire Marshal was called in to investigate the cause of both. Officials were not able to say if there was anything suspicious in regards to the vacant house fire.