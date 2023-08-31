DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur motorcyclist is fighting for his life following a Wednesday night crash.

Decatur Police officials said officers responded around 7 p.m. to a car-vs-motorcycle accident at the intersection of U.S. Route 36 and Ocean Trail Road. Their investigation revealed that the car was driving south across Route 36 from Ocean Trail Road while motorcycle was driving east on Route 36, approaching Ocean Trail Road. The vehicles collided in the intersection.

The 44-year-old motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet, had a suspended driver’s license and did not have a motorcycle classification, officials said. There were no indications that he was under the influence of alcohol.

The car’s driver, a 28-year-old woman from Warrensburg, was not hurt in the crash. Police said she too was not under the influence of alcohol nor drugs.

Members of the Fatal Accident Investigation Team responded to the crash to begin an investigation.