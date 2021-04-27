Decatur cow statue’s getting new and needed makeover

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A local artist is bringing a little history back to Decatur.

Sheryl Polley has started refurbishing and repainting the cow statues used by businesses for more than 20 years.

She worked with the Beautify Decatur Coalition to bring them back to their original glory. Polley’s painted a couple already including ones outside of Perkin’s and the Glass House.

It takes her a couple of days to finish each project. She customizes each statue and says it’s an honor to do it.

“I love it, to see the final thing, because I’d brought them back to life,” says Polley. “They’re all grey and old and then to be able to cover this one – it’s re-covered in white paint right now and it’s ready for the whole new design and it’s already brought back to life.

Polley says her next project will be the cow outside of Good’s Flooring. She will start it sometime next week.