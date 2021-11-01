Decatur community hosting peace summit

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Decatur city leaders are working together with the hope to bring peace to their communities.

“The power of people who have a common cause to see some good being done in our community is positive,” Jill Reedy, the assistant regional superintendent of Macon-Piatt regional office of education, said.

Leaders said they’re dedicated to impacting change, and a group in Decatur is continuing that conversation this week, but it’s about more than just addressing recent gun violence.

Several groups in the community are getting together to talk about the pandemic impact, youth in Decatur, and rising gun violence.

This past summer, they had a meeting that started this entire conversation. Dwayne Bryant, the author of The Stop, was there and he’s coming back again. Organizers said he is taking them into a deeper dive of his work on police and community relations.

Wednesday is the first of a four-part series of peace summits.

Organizers said they want to create a peace hub that will have a home in Decatur. Keyria Rodgers is the Director of Criminal Justice at Milliken Univeristy. She said there are several people and organizations in Decatur working toward the same thing. Now, they want to all work together.

“Everbody wanted to put their heads together to figure out how to make this more in sync with what it is that we want to do as a community,” she said.

The summit is Wednesday, November 3rd from noon until four, and is open to the public. It’s happening at the Salvation Army on Main St.

You can register to attend here, or call 217-872-3721. Reedy said if you don’t get to register before the deadline you can still attend. The public is encouraged to come