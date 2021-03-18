Decatur community groups to pay money for guns

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — People in Decatur will be able to get paid for turning in their guns during a special event on April 2.

“An alliance between local Decatur churches, NAACP, Department of Community Development, Decatur Police Department and the Howard G. Buffett Foundation will provide cash to turn in guns,” read an advertisement for the event of the City of Decatur’s Facebook page.

The event will be on April 2 from 2-6 p.m. at the Community Church of God on South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. They said guns must be unloaded. No ammunition will be accepted.