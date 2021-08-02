Decatur City Council voting to amend 2021 budget, authorize spending of federal COVID money

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur’s city council will be voting to amend the 2021 budget tonight.

It’s to authorize the spending of more than $21 million dollars in federal COVID money.

Nearly $17 million will be coming from the American Rescue Plan.

The city manager tells us they’ll use the money to invest in things like water and sewer, neighborhood revitalization, and broadband infrastructure.

“We’re pleased that the federal government has given us the flexibility to use these funds in ways that fit those priorities as well as fit the obligations and the requirements of the bill,” said Scot Wrighton, the city manager for Decatur.

They will also us the money for rent and mortgage utility assistance.