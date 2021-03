DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur city council will vote Monday night on approving an agreement to lease 60 license plate reading cameras.

The cameras would be placed throughout the city, according to officials. Decatur City Police Chief Jim Getz said these cameras would help the department with their investigations.

The agreement is up for a vote during the council’s regular Monday meeting. It starts at 5:30 p.m..