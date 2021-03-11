Decatur City Council to discuss purchase of license plate reading cameras

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur City Council is expected to vote on leasing license plate reading cameras that would be placed around the city.

In a notice to council, City officials said, “The City of Decatur Police Department continues to recognize the need for, and value of, street surveillance cameras to help solve and reduce crime. Street surveillance camera systems, when strategically placed, can assist the Decatur Police Department solve cases.”

Officials said the council had discussed the use of street surveillance at several meetings. After some research, the City’s IT Department found what they believe is the best option, according to staff.

Now, the City is recommending council approve a lease agreement with Flock Safety. The agreement would lease 60 of the license plate reading cameras.

Officials said the lease would be for three years. There would be a first-year start-up of $165,000 and $150,000 for the next two years. “As proposed, the entire first-year expenditure would require no use of General Fund monies in 2021.”

This agreement will be up for a vote during the council’s regular Monday night meeting.