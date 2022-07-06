DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Tuesday night, the Decatur City Council approved the demolition of several vacated buildings in Decatur.

There are 21 buildings that will be demolished. The council stated, “These demolitions aid in Neighborhood Revitalization one of the Council`s top priorities.”

Additionally, the council issued action for another 19 abandoned structures in Decatur.

In 2021 36 buildings were demolished. This year thus far, the city has demolished 31 buildings.

Council stated, “The demolition process is a lengthy and challenging one. First, buildings need to be identified and deemed “Unfit for Human Habitation” by qualified City staff. Next, City staff seeks court orders that allow for possible demolition. Following the legal process, it`s required there be an asbestos survey & possible abatement, utility disconnections, and some other final preparations. Another challenge the City has realized is that there is a limited number of contractors available to bid on these projects.”

The city stated there are 183 structures that need to be demolished in Decatur.

In other Decatur City news: