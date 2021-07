DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — City employees in Decatur might be getting their own healthcare clinic.

The city council is voting Tuesday night on renovating the upper floor of the library into a clinic.

A memo from the city administrator says the space is now being used for book storage and sorting.

The renovations would cost under $700,000. The memo says %87 of the cost would be covered by a grant.

The memo says the council has approved a clinic contract with Activate Healthcare.