DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur City Council approved many items on their agenda at Monday’s meeting, including adjusting the water utility rate and approving studies for improvements to the Civic Center, Library, and Municipal Services Center (MSC).

Water utility rate adjustment

The city council approved an adjustment to the water utility rate. City staff estimates new construction funded by the Water and Sewer Funds could increase by 20% this year. The council agreed to a 6% increase in water utility rates to help fund and keep pace with the necessary infrastructure improvements.

Officials said this adjustment, along with the sewer rate adjustment approved at the last council meeting, will result in the average residential customer seeing an increase of $2.06 per month on their city utility bill.

The city said that the council was reluctant to pass this increase on Decatur citizens but heard from city staff that an increase is necessary to keep up with important capital infrastructure projects. Additionally, officials said a flat increase of 2.5%, similar to last year, would start to undermine the city’s ability to use water and sewer infrastructure as a major economic development recruiting asset.

There is no deposit requirement for new water customers. However, officials said there will be a $100 water deposit requirement for all water customers that have had two or more delinquencies leading to water shut-offs in the last 12-month period.

Officials said this was added by the request of landlords to help pay for circumstances when their tenant builds up a balance and abandons the rental, leaving unpaid costs to the building owner/landlord. The $100 deposit requirement goes into effect on Oct. 1.

Study for improvements to Civic Center, Library, MSC

The city council also approved an agreement with Architectural Expressions, LLP (AEX) to study improvements for the Decatur Civic Center, Decatur Public Library, and the city MSC.

Officials said the city is asking AEX to provide a space analysis of the Civil Center, and a security assessment and recommendation to reduce security vulnerabilities. They said the space analysis will help determine where additional meeting rooms could be located.

Additionally, the city said no remodeling is anticipated for the building this year other than the security improvements.

The city also needs to upgrade many aspects of the library. These include upgrading the building’s HVAC system, recoating the roof, and making other site repairs.

Officials said that since the MSC roof is from 1987, it needs major improvements. AEX will recommend and design a roof improvement. The project also includes an addition that will provide better access to the facility. The city said staff members have to go through the men’s and women’s restrooms to move between the main offices at this time.

Additionally, they said the fees for these studies will not exceed a total of $275,000.

Police virtual training simulator

The city also approved an agreement with the Public Safety Training Foundation for high-quality training equipment and facility use. The Decatur Police Department will continue to use the VirTra V-300 System, a state-of-the-art virtual training simulator, to train for making split-second decisions they may face in real life.