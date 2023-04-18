DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur City Council held its bi-weekly meeting on Monday, during which they debated and voted on three proposals. All of the proposals were approved.

Council approves sale of forming nursing home, renovation to affordable housing

A former nursing home will soon become affordable housing after the city council unanimously approved selling it to a social services organization they’ve partnered with in the past.

The building located at 805 East Johns Avenue is currently owned by the city. But on Monday, the council approved its purchase by Dove Inc. for $190,000. The city also plans to give Dove $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to help renovate the building.

Dove plans to create eight to 12 permanent affordable housing units for people dealing with homelessness. The building is also located a few blocks away from Dove’s Homeward Bound Program.

Dove’s executive director Darsonya Switzer said it will be in a neighborhood the city has worked hard to revitalize.

“We want to do something that’s right and something that’s going to be sustainable and the best benefit for the people we’re looking to house,” Switzer said.

The Assistant Director of Economic and Community Development for the city said these new homes will serve people who are already in transitional housing. That will create more space for those without an address and get the help that they need.

The next steps are for Dove to create a plan of what they want the space to look like, then reach out to contractors to see what is possible.

Airbnb, Vrbo owners to need annual license, pay hotel/motel tax

The city council also approved an amendment to the city’s code that changes the way owners of short-term rental properties manage and rent their properties through Airbnb and Vrbo.

Under the amendment, owners of short-term rental properties will have to apply for an annual license and pay hotel/motel taxes.

The license application is the result of complaints the city received regarding a small number of properties, city officials said. Neighbors have complained about noise, parking concerns and garbage problems. A license will cost $25 per year and is only meant to ensure STRs do not create a nuisance and disturbance to the neighborhood. The fee will not cover the city’s costs for administration and inspection.

The city will have the discretion to administer fines or revoke a license, although the latter will require a due process hearing first.

Imposing a hotel/motel tax on the STRs, city officials said, is a matter of tax equity. It helps level the playing field between single-family homes used for overnight stays and traditional hotels/motels.

Richland Community College students get greater access to city busses

After expanding access to the Decatur Public Transit System for students in Decatur Public Schools, the city council approved an agreement to give the same access to students at Richland Community College.

Richland reached out to city officials after the program for high school students started last month. With the city council’s approval on Monday, Richland students can now ride city buses for free at any time as long as they have a valid student ID. Previously, students had to pay for each ride.

Decatur Transportation Services Director Lacie Elzy said that since the start of the high school program, more than 4,000 students have used public transit.

“We’re modeling the same contract with Richland where they will reimburse us for their students being able to ride Decatur Public Transit System at any time.”

Elzy said that bus drivers keep track of every student rider. Richland will pay the adult fare of $1 per ride.