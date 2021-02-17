Decatur City Council discusses veterans center and sidewalk improvements in meeting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur City Council is discussing two items during a special meeting Wednesday that involve donations from the Howard G. Buffett Foundation.

The first item pertains to the proposed development a center for veterans through Crossing Healthcare. In a memo, City Manager Scot Wrighton said, “Crossing Healthcare has requested that the city donate a tract of land owned by Decatur located on the north side of East Wabash Street, and on the east side of the Franklin Street viaduct.” He continued to say, “Crossing Healthcare proposes to add this tract of land to their campus to facilitate a new capital project funded by the Howard G. Buffett Foundation that will improve services to veterans.”

There are no other plans for the land, according to Wrighton. “The city has discussed the possible transfer of this parcel with Crossing Healthcare in the past, especially since Wabash Street serves as the natural southern boundary of the Crossing Healthcare campus.”

If approved by the city council Wednesday night, Wrighton stated the City will look into if any part of the west edge of the tract is required for the hike/bike trail that is planned to be constructed by IDOT. That is planned for the adjoining northbound Business 51 highway right-of-way, according to Wrighton.

Another item on the list is an intergovernmental agreement between the City and Decatur Public School District #61. It involves sidewalk improvements for the Johns Hill Neighborhood.

In a memo, Wrighton said, “Following District 61’s acquisition of the south half of Johns Hill Park from the Decatur Park District…the school district and the Howard G. Buffett Foundation have worked together to make substantial improvements to those sections of the park that are not part of the new school building construction project.”

He continued to say, “The Buffett Foundation generously funded ballfield improvements, new tennis courts, a pavilion and other improvements. The Buffett Foundation’s improvements, however, did not include new or repaired sidewalks around the outside of the park and school property, or installation of connecting walkways from the perimeter sidewalks on city right-of ways to some of the new park and recreation improvements.” Now, the City and the District have “tentatively agreed to jointly fund a sidewalk improvement and installation project.”

“The Agreement provides that the city will perform all of the work using its own employees (i.e., the project will not be contracted out); the city will keep careful records of all expenses including labor; and the city will submit an invoice to the school district at the end of the project for one-half of the total project costs (up to a maximum cost of $140,000, or $70,000 to be paid by each local government).” Wrighton continued to say that the City’s part of the project was anticipated as the Public Works Department’s 2021 budget was prepared.

These items will be up for a vote by the council during a Wednesday meeting. It starts at 5:30 p.m..