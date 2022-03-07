Update at 6:45 p.m.

The amendment passed by a 5-1 vote.

Original article:

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur City Council will vote Monday night on whether to amend the city’s liquor code regarding liquor sales through exterior windows, including drive-up windows.

The proposed amendment would require businesses to end sales of alcoholic beverages through these windows at 10 p.m., starting July 1.

City Manager Scot Wrighton cited alcohol-related crime as the reasoning for this amendment in a memo to Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and City Council members.

“By itself, ending drive-up or walk-up window sales of alcoholic beverages will not result in a huge reduction in alcohol-related crime,” Wrighton said. “But by constraining last-minute and impulse purchases, or the later transfer of alcohol to minors, early closure of drive-up and window sales could aid the Police Department in dealing with alcohol-related crime–especially late at night.”

Wrighton said that limiting last-minute and impulse sales of alcohol would join a list of other strategies that the City Council hopes will reduce violent crime over time.