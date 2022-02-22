DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur City Council is expected to vote Tuesday on getting more License Plate Reader (LPR) Cameras.

In a document from City staff, it was proposed that an additional 40 LPR cameras be installed in neighborhoods that have recently been most affected by crime.

In 2021, 60 Flock Safety LPR cameras were installed in different areas of the city. Officers said these cameras have been playing an important role in criminal investigations, helping to address and solve crimes. City staff believe the additional cameras would provide LPR camera coverage throughout the city.

The 40 LPR cameras would cost an additional $100,000 per year, for a total cost of the 100 LPR cameras to be $250,000 per year. The first-year cost of the additional 40 cameras is $112,000 because of implementation fees. The overall cost in 2022 would be $262,000 and $250,000 in 2023.

Funding for the additional 40 LPR cameras, as well as the current 60 LPR cameras, was approved through the use of ARP funds in the 2022 budget. “Any amount incurred which is over the budgeted ARP amount will be covered by the general fund. The adopted ARP spending plan anticipates continuing to pay for these 100 cameras with the use of ARP monies through the fiscal year 2026,” said officials.

The council is expected to vote on this during their meeting on Tuesday night at 5:30 p.m.