City council considering mask mandate

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City Council in Decatur could soon make face masks mandatory in public.

They’ll consider a fine of $50 for the first offense and up to $500 after repeated offenses. It would apply to businesses and individuals.

If it passes, a business could face local fines if they don’t deny service to anyone who refuses to comply with the mandate. City Councilman David Horn said this was something that’s “long overdue”.

“It’s time for the City Council to take a more proactive role to reduce COVID-19 in our city,” he said.

The City Council is scheduled to vote on the mask mandate on Monday.