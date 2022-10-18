DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — People who ride the Decatur Public Transit System will soon have better access to the Internet during their commutes.

The Decatur City Council approved on Monday the purchase of Wi-Fi equipment to be installed on the busses. The city said Wi-Fi access will be free to use for all riders, including Decatur Public Schools students.

The city added that the installation of such equipment will also support future technological improvements on the busses. These improvements include a planned electronic fare system, ADA improvements and real-time bus location services.

The entire bus fleet will receive the Wi-Fi equipment. The purchase is being funded by federal grants.