DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur is taking a big step forward in getting parents back to work.

This comes after City Council members approved moving COVID-19 funds towards purchasing, renovating and reopening the currently closed Wee Folks Daycare on Orchard Street. City officials are putting a total of $930,000 towards the project.

The Wee Folks Daycare was shut down during the pandemic. The city approved an agreement with Love, Learning and Laughter Daycare to run and operate the new daycare for the next seven to 10 years.

Decatur’s Economic Development Director, Cordaryl Patrick, said childcare is a prominent need.

“We need to make sure that we have adequate childcare opportunities for individuals to take those jobs,” he said. “What we do know right now is that many childcare facilities have long waiting lists. In fact, Love, Learning and Laughter Daycare has a waiting list because there are not enough spaces available to fill those childcare needs.”

$750,000 of the project will go towards improving the building. The remodel includes lead and asbestos checks and a new HVAC system.

The city will begin looking at construction bids in January. The new operator will have to get a license from the state.