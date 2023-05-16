DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur City Council meeting on Monday night included an update on the Brush College and Faries Parkway overpass construction and the renewal of an electric program aimed at reducing costs for residents.

Brush College/Faries Parkway overpass update

The city council reported they approved several items related to the start of the Brush College and Faries Parkway overpass project. They said bids for the anticipated $62.59 million construction project will be opened by the State of Illinois in mid-June this year.

Officials said construction will begin later this year and will last an estimated 2-3 years. They report that the funding comes from many sources, including federal and state grants. City funding is estimated to be about 8% of the total project cost.

The construction will likely cause transportation issues for residents and businesses in that area. The city said they will be in communication throughout the project to ensure drivers are aware of road and lane closures in the area.

Municipal electric aggregation program

The city council agreed to renew the municipal electric aggregation program, which is aimed at protecting residents from rising utility costs. Officials said this allows city staff to negotiate a potentially cheaper electric supply rate for citizens.

The city said they have run successful municipal aggregation programs in the past decade, leading to millions of dollars saved by Decatur residents and small businesses. Every few years new pricing is secured by the city, which has historically amounted to 10-20% savings in electricity supply costs.

Typically, the city council said there have been approximately 35,000 accounts included in the aggregated electric supply purchase made by the city. The city’s last electric aggregation pricing expired in December 2021, and the staff was unable to secure favorable pricing at that time. They said residents were sent back to Ameren as their electric supplier.

Since then, the city council said Decatur citizens have been encouraged to sign up for Arcadia Solar, which provides approximately 10% savings over Ameren. More information on that active program can be found online.

The city said they are starting to see more favorable prices from alternative suppliers so they are renewing the electric aggregation program. Once they secure a favorable electric supply price, they said they will share information about this alternative for Decatur citizens and small businesses.

Abandoned homes rehab program, library upgrades

The city council also authorized an agreement with the Central Illinois Landbank Authority (CILBA) to help improve and expedite the abandonment to rehab program.

The agreement allows CILBA to use the city’s authority to acquire properties using abandonment proceedings. Officials said this should speed up the program significantly and lead to more rehabilitated homes. CILBA recently finished its first whole-house rehab, a home located in the Johns Hill neighborhood.

Technology upgrades for the 2nd floor of the Decatur Public Library building were also approved to support the workforce development and training space.

City officials said the space has been undergoing renovations to become a workforce development hub. Renovations are nearly complete and IT upgrades are the next step.