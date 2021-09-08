Decatur City Council approves new police contract

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police officers have a new contract that was approved Tuesday night by the city council.

The council unanimously approved the new collective bargaining agreement, according to Decatur City Manager Scot Wrighton. The new contract covers areas like salaries, hours, vacations and more.

Additionally, the City relaxed its requirement for new officers to live inside the city of Decatur. They will need to live in Macon County, though. City officials said they relaxed the requirement as “an additional strategy for increasing recruitment of new officers,” according to a note from the City.