DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Civic Center has been a community icon for four decades, but the last few years have not been kind to the downtown facility. That is why the Decatur city council approved almost $40,000 for a Civic Center usage study.

The vote was unanimous to hire a Cleveland-based consulting firm.

Operating losses have ranged from $400,000-500,000 in recent years. The pandemic was icing on the cake.