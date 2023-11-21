DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – On Monday night, the Decatur City Council approved changes to its video game and liquor licensing, including facility qualifications, license requirements and fee changes.

Since the start of the year, there has been a moratorium on new video game licenses. During that time, the city gathered data and community feedback in order to formulate a better decision. As a result of their research, the city made the following changes.

The council changed the definitions of “restaurant” and “club” to ensure businesses like convenience stores and gas stations could not request liquor licenses so they could add video gaming. It also further limits what places can be called a “club”.

Places with an existing liquor license must have been in business for at least a year before requesting a video gaming license, or “V license”. These licenses cost $100 and must be renewed every year.

In order to get a V license, the business must make at least 40% of their total revenue from other sources that do not include gaming. This applies to those with Class G and Class I licenses. However, clubs and parlors are not affected by this change.

And finally, the annual licensing fee for parlors has gone up to $10,000 per year.

The fees and regulations will not go into effect until July 1, 2024. The city also plans to hold of on auditing this requirements in order to give businesses time to adjust to them.