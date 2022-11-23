DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — When you’re prepping your turkey early tomorrow morning, a 15-year-old from Central Illinois will be getting ready for a unique cheerleading opportunity across the country.

Mia Doyle from St. Theresa High School in Decatur is in Philadelphia with over 100 other girls. After rounds of tryouts, she’ll be marching and cheering in the Thanksgiving Day parade.

But get this, right when she’s done performing, her family is hitting the road and coming back to Illinois because her school’s football team is competing in the state championships in Champaign.

“You never know if this could happen again or if this is the last time we make it to state,” said Doyle. “But I’m very grateful for the opportunity to be here in Philadelphia cheering in this parade, I feel like that’s also a…you never know if it could happen again or if I’ll make this team next year…you never know.”

She says they’ve been practicing a lot the last few days, and she even met someone else from Illinois.

The girl behind her in one of the formations is from Springfield.