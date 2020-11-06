Decatur Celebration seeking public input after COVID-19 kills cash flow

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Complications from the coronavirus pandemic has led the Decatur Celebration’s Board of Directors to seek public help,

The 35-year-strong family-oriented street festival had been cancelled this year due to COVID-19-related restrictions on large gatherings.

In a release, the board of directors said fundraising “at the level we have in prior years” has not been possible and also cited COVID-19 as the reason.

Calling the situation a crossroads, the board is looking to the public for ideas on how to stay afloat. Already, staffers have been furloughed and office space closed to save money.

“It saddens us that the organization may not be sustainable at this time,” they wrote in the release.

“The Board is notifying the community of our status to honor the partnership with those that

have poured into the festival over the years. We feel that we have exhausted all of our options at this time but are open to thoughtful and innovative ideas to keep the festival going and invite you to share them with us at DecaturCelebration2020BOD@gmail.com by November 30, 2020.”