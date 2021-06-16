Decatur Celebration Inc. files for bankruptcy, will no longer produce street festival

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s the end of an era for Decatur’s annual summer street festival.

After 34 years of uniting family and friends with carnival rides, special food vendors, and live music, organizers say Decatur Celebration Inc. has filed for bankruptcy. They add the street festival, French Fried 5K, and Scream Haunted House will no longer be put on by the group.

DC says it made the difficult decision to cancel its 35th street festival in March 2020 based on updates on the COVID-19 pandemic from the local, state, and federal government. It also said in April and November last year that the effects of the pandemic could be detrimental.

“We knew that many organizations – not for profit and for profit – would be struggling for months and Decatur Celebration Inc. has continued to do so,” Decatur Celebration said in a press release.

“We’ve remained transparent about our financial struggles over the last year of this pandemic and our efforts to minimize overhead costs. We have met with local entities with hopes of establishing a mutually beneficial partnership to prolong the longevity of the organization, to no avail.”

The full press release can be read below.