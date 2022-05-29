DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Standing Paddle Company in Decatur closed in 2020 and the owners had to move on. Now two years later Rob Lipic and Scott Magruder partnered up and bought the company from the previous owners.

Magruder said, “When it went away a lot of people wanted it back and we were able to make it happen.”

Lipic said it was hard to hold the excitement in.

He said, “It just feels like we’re a shaken bottle of coke and the whole top come off and we got the energy down here and the dev around the corner and the beach house above us and it’s just a great place to be.”

One of the main reasons the duo revived the company was because they wanted something fun everyone could do out on the water.

“It requires no skill set to come out here and hop on a board and paddle around for a moment. You don’t have to go far but you can go as far as you want. It’s an easy activity for anyone,” said Magruder.

He said it doesn’t matter how old you are.

Magruder said, “Even down to seven years old or up we have people bring their three-year-olds on board if they want to.”

Both owners said getting out in the water can be calming no matter the situation.

“Being on the water is very healing,” said Magruder. “You go out there for even 25-20 minutes and your gonna come back with a smile on your face at least that’s our experience.”

Sunday morning they had their first paddleboard yoga class and six people showed up. They told me they have 12 slots available for the weekly class.