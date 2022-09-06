DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– A business in Decatur is receiving more than $2 million in tax incentives to start manufacturing electrical vehicle parts.

Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday the first Reimagining Electric Vehicle grant will go towards T/CCI Manufacturing’s compressor plant in Decatur. T/CCI currently makes compressors for combustion vehicles at this plant and manufactures electrical vehicle compressors overseas.

“This is a significant moment for T/CCI, the City of Decatur, and the State of Illinois, as we embark on new programs to transition our industry toward widespread electrification,” Richard Demirjian, President of T/CCI Manufacturing, said. “We’re excited to use our expertise in innovation and component manufacturing to advance Illinois’ position and create a successful partnership that drives long-lasting economic growth.”

Officials estimated the new program will bring 50 jobs to the plant as well as retaining 103 current positions at the plant.

“We’re bringing all of Illinois into the 21st century economy, with good jobs and business opportunities, and this investment is yet another way we’re making that our reality,” Pritzker said.

The city of Decatur and Richland Community College will also develop a research and training academy in collaboration with the company, Northern Illinois University and University of Illinois’s Grainger College of Engineering. The academy will focus on EV advanced engineering and software technology to prepare students for the workforce.