Decatur bus driver shortage causing inconvenience

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — We have new information on the bus driver shortage in Decatur.

School administrators say there will be delays and canceled bus routes for the next couple of weeks.

It’s an ongoing problem for the school district.

Officials say Alltown Bus Service has been using drivers from other districts that haven’t started school yet.

But now, the bus company is preparing to lose drivers to their home locations.

We caught up with one parent with a student at Johns Hill Magnet School – and she says it’s a big inconvenience.

“Yes, it’s very frustrating,” said Lacy Dennison, a parent. “Like yesterday, I had to leave work to go get my daughter because she was one of the buses that were affected from getting home and then today she didn’t have a ride to or from school either so it definitely affects me.”

The school district told parents it will notify them when a bus is late or will not pick up students.