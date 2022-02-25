DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold a Business After Hours event at the Boys & Girls Club of Decatur to celebrate its 50th anniversary on Tuesday.

The afterschool program provides services for 1,200 youth aged 6 to 18-years old in the Macon County Area.

This event will primarily serve as a networking event for the public. It marks the first of a series of monthly events that are planned in order to attract potential donors.

“Our main goal is to get people in the door, so they can see what programs have to offer,” Jacob Anderson, the Executive Director Assistant of the Boys & Girls Club of Decatur said.

The event is scheduled from 5-7 p.m. at the Boys & Girls headquarters.