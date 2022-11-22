DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur is asking residents for patience as they may experience longer-than-normal wait times to pay bills and receive related customer service.

The city implemented a computer software upgrade on Nov. 14. Despite successful tests of the new system beforehand, they said they are currently experiencing certain processing issues that are complicating their ability to provide the normal level of customer experience they strive for.

They said they apologize to residents for any inconvenience and ask for patience with their customer service representatives during delays.

The city said they continue to work diligently on a solution and will keep working until issues are resolved.

In the meantime, they advise that telephone call wait times, in-person transaction times, and other customer service functions “may unfortunately take more time than normal.”

They thank the community for its understanding and patience during work to resolve the system issues.