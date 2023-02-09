DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Highlights of Tuesday’s Decatur City Council meeting include a new residential roof replacement and accessibility improvement program, and an investment plan to redevelop the site of the former Garfield School, among others.

Home Repair & Accessibility Program (HRAP)

The council approved the Home Repair & Accessibility Program (HRAP) which will assist residents with roof replacements and/or improve accessibility to their homes. The city received $400,000 from the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) for this project and the council agreed to match the grant with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

This totals $800,000 that will be used over the next two years.

At this time, the city has a list of approximately 220 homeowners who are requesting a roof replacement. They also have a growing list of those who need accessibility improvements too.

Old Garfield School site redevelopment

The city’s Community Development Department has been working with a developer and the Decatur Park District to plan an overall campus-style redevelopment of the old Garfield School site. The project would involve several phases. These include repurposing the school building into affordable senior living apartments, adding other mixed-income housing, reconfiguring Garfield Park into a more attractive neighborhood park, and adding new commercial space in the future.

The first phase of the project is estimated to be a $19.6 million investment, creating full-time and part-time jobs in addition to construction jobs. The city said this phase is contingent upon the developer receiving tax credits from the state, which will be determined by June 2023.

The council agreed to contribute a total of $675,000 in ARPA and HOME funds as part of the investment plan to increase the project’s chances of receiving credits.

Combating the opioid epidemic

The council approved a partnership with Crossing Healthcare and Heritage Behavioral Health for the use of opioid settlement funds the city received. Last summer, the State of Illinois announced a $26 billion settlement with the nation’s three largest pharmaceutical companies.

The city is expected to receive over $73,000 to be used for opioid treatment and addiction programs. The partnership will equally use the funds to support individuals with substance abuse disorders. Additionally, some of the funds will be used to distribute Narcan to first responders in Decatur as previously requested.

Increased access to public transportation for DPS students

The council approved an intergovernmental agreement with the Decatur Public School District that allows all DPS high school students to travel anytime on the city buses for free as long as they have a valid DPS school ID.

Previously, students would receive tickets to ride only during school hours. If approved by the DPS School Board, the district would pay Decatur Public Transit System biannually for bus rides.