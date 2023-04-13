DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Fire Department responded to a fire on Wednesday at an apartment complex that displaced two families.

At 3:19 p.m. on April 13, the Decatur Fire Department responded to the report of a cooking fire in a 6-unit apartment complex in the 500 block of South Church Street. The Battalion Chief was the first to arrive on scene and reported light smoke from the 3rd floor.

The first arriving engine company investigated and found fire in the walls on the 2nd and 3rd story of the apartment complex, with smoke throughout the complex. All residents were evacuated from the structure while crews opened walls and extinguished the fire.

The fire department said the fire was under control by 4:30 p.m.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal was contacted to investigate. The Battalion Chief assisted with the investigation, and they determined that the fire was not considered suspicious.

It was also discovered that the fire did not start as a result of cooking, but instead started in the 1st floor utility room and spread to the top floor of the building.

Two families were displaced due to the fire damage, including two adults and five children in total.

No injuries were reported at this time.