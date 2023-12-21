DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur and Macon County Animal Shelter reminds people to be conscious when adopting shelter dogs this holiday season.

They stress the importance of remembering the “Three-Three-Three Rule:” three days to decompress, three weeks to learn your routine and three months to start feeling at home.

Shelter Manager Lisa Lambert said this helps dogs adjust to their forever homes.

“It’s best to remember that rule because it’s a very stressful time for the animal,” she said. “If they’re going from either a shelter environment or a previous home, to a shelter, and then to a new home again, it’s a lot of stress for that animal. And so it’s just a way for people to realize they get acclimated to their new home that way.”

The shelter also advises against impulse-buying pets as Christmas presents.

You can view the Decatur and Macon County Animal Shelter’s adoptable pets at their website.