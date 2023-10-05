DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Construction at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater in Decatur will begin soon.

The development will expand the existing concessions and bathroom areas. The park district board approved a bid of more than $2 million from O’Shea Builders of Springfield. A $500,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity will help pay for it.

Park district officials said the company they hired offered the shortest amount of time for construction: 186 days. The goal is for the amphitheater to be ready by Memorial Day.