DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur announced at the end of June they will be replacing the Decatur Ambulance service provider. Since 2018, HSHS was their sole provider.

The city said that an invitation to submit proposals was sent out last week, and it was well-received. A number of private companies expressed interest.

“It was another productive meeting for the group and we look forward to further discussions with interested ambulance companies,” said Deputy City Manager Jon Kindseth. “We are all working quickly to encourage as many companies as possible respond to this invitation to serve as our community’s emergency EMS service.”

Decatur said there are a lot of factors to consider, but their group has the “the expertise and means to provide the right information. The goal is to make the transition as smooth as possible and to ensure no service interruption for the citizens of Decatur & Macon County.”

The group is keeping first responders and medical provider partners involved throughout the process. They are encouraging new companies to extend employment opportunities to current DAS staff.

As the proposals come in the group will review and discuss if they are a right fit for Decatur. They will be meeting again next week and state they will keep the community updated as information becomes available.