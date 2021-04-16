Decatur Airport to celebrate 75th anniversary with air show

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Airport is celebrating their 75th anniversary with an air show.

The show will be on August 14 and 15 on the airport grounds. Gates will open at 10 a.m. and the show is from 12 – 3 p.m.. Gates will close at 5 p.m. each day.

“The Decatur Air Show only happens once every twenty-five years,” said Airport Director Tim Wright. “We are thrilled to bring an impressive lineup of air show performers to Decatur as a free event for the community and aeronautics enthusiasts to enjoy.”