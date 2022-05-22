GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you shopped at Meijer today, you may have had issues if you were trying to pay with a debit, credit or electronic benefit transfer card, also known as a bridge card.

A representative at Meijer’s corporate office said all Meijer stores nationwide have had issues with card payments on Saturday.

The corporate representative said just before 8 p.m. Saturday that the company’s IT department was working on the issue and was hoping to have it resolved soon. Meijer did not indicate when the problem might be resolved.

The Meijer website said, “We are currently experiencing issues with payment processing — thank you for your patience as we work to quickly resolve this.”

News 8 received reports from viewers about similar issues at other local businesses but have received no confirmation about any other widespread card issues.