Death of 7th resident with COVID-19 reported in county

MOULTRIE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Moultrie County Health Department reported the death of a seventh resident with COVID-19.

In a news release, health department officials said the patient was a woman in her 80s. “As we send our deepest condolences to her friends and family, we also ask for their privacy during this difficult time,” said Health Department Administrator Angela Hogan.

There has been a total of 538 residents test positive for COVID-19 in Moultrie County.

The health department is encouraging their community to follow the three W’s:

Watch your distance

Wear a mask

Wash your hands, regularly

They are also asking neighbors to stay home if they are sick.