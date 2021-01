MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — A dealership is under new ownership. Rick Ridings bought Bill Abbott, Inc. It will now be called Ridings Chevrolet-Buick.

The purchase was finalized today. All the employees will stick around, but some new sales and service people will be added. As far as changes, you could expect to see more inventory on the lot.

Abbott had owned the shop since 1967.