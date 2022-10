DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — One person is dead and two more are seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash in Vermilion County.

Illinois State Police are investigating the crash, and have confirmed both drivers were taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. One of the passengers was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident took place on Sunday after 7 p.m. on US-150 near Jones Lane. The highway was closed for 5 hours after the crash. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.