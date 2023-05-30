URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The investigation into a deadly Urbana stabbing that happened last March has revealed the incident to be a case of justified self-defense, police officials said. As a result, no criminal charges are being filed against the person responsible.

The stabbing happened the morning of March 30 in the area of Smith Road and Lantern Hill Drive. Officials said that officers responded to a report of a stabbing and found 51-year-old Robert Cavette with a stab wound to his chest. He was taken to Carle Hospital, where he later died.

Officials said that their investigation determined that the stabbing happened in the apartment of a 38-year-old Urbana woman who was in a domestic relationship with Cavette. At the time of the incident, officials added, the woman had an active order of protection against Cavette for prior domestic violence issues.

Officials said that information and details discovered thus far revealed that on March 30, Cavette and the woman got into a physically violent domestic dispute. The woman reported to police that Cavette started choking her, at which point she stabbed him in fear for her life.

There were no witnesses, but officials said the woman immediately called 911, provided a statement the day of the incident and fully cooperated with police during the course of the investigation. Officials added that investigators processed the crime scene and digital devices removed from the woman and Cavette. Nothing, they said, has revealed that the incident was anything other than self-defense.

The Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office has reviewed the relevant information and police reports and decided not to proceed with charges at this time, officials said.