MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — One man was killed in a single motorcycle accident.

Coroner Kathy Yoder says 45-year old Joshua Rash, of Bloomington, died from blunt force injuries due to his motorcycle hitting a fixed object.

The crash happened about 2:15 pm, Thursday, on Pipeline Road, just north of I-55.

Toxicology results are pending. The Normal Police Department and coroner’s office are investigating.