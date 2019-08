DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A Harristown man is dead after he crashed his motorcycle into a utility pole early Sunday morning.

It happened in the 3300 block of W. Center Street in Decatur, just after 3:00 a.m.

Police say the motorcycle went off the road before it hit the pole.

The driver was found dead at the scene.

The 42-year-old man was not wearing a helmet when he was found.

East and Westbound traffic was shut down for several hours.