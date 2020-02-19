Deadly intersection to get four-way stop signs

MOULTRIE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Changes are in store for a Moultrie County intersection that’s been the site of several turn-related crashes over the past decade.

Following a fatal crash that left a five-year-old child and longtime Decatur teacher dead at the scene, the Illinois Department of Transportation started compiling a safety report about the intersection of Illinois Route 32 and Bruce Findlay Road, just south of Sullivan.

It’s the first such report about that intersection in more than 10 years — a similar report was prepared back in 2007 after 21 crashes there in a three-year period — and back then, the intersection didn’t meet the necessary criteria for a stoplight to be installed.

While some community members have recently called for a stoplight, IDOT’s assessment team again determined the intersection didn’t meet the criteria necessary for such a move.

Instead, spokesperson Paul Wappel said, IDOT has opted to pursue changing the intersection from a two-way to a four-way stop.

It’s the most feasible way to address the issue of turn-related crashes, which are “overrepresented” at the intersection: Of the 28 total crashes there from 2010-2019, 22 were either turn- or angle-related.

“Due to most of the crash types being angle and turning as well as looking at traffic volumes for all approaches of the intersection, the (Road Safety Assessment) team recommended two alternative intersection control designs, 4-way stop control and a roundabout design,” the IDOT report reads.

Wappel said the roundabout is off the table.

“The conversion to a roundabout would require a major reconfiguration of the road and wouldn’t have public support due to rural location and low traffic volume,” he said.

Sullivan resident Tracy Willoughby, who started a petition for a stoplight at the intersection, called the plan to install additional stop signs “a start.”

“The stop signs are better than nothing,” Willoughby told WCIA on Wednesday. “I am still going to take (the petition) to our county board. I know stoplights are costly, but people blow the two stop signs that are there all the time.”

Stop signs aren’t the only plan for the intersection. Already, IDOT has made smaller, less costly changes, Wappel said.

“There are a host of possible improvements,” he said. “Some have already been done because they can be done quickly. Others will take more time to plan or aren’t feasible.”

Among the changes IDOT already made are the “decluttering” of various retail signage leading up to the intersection, adding additional signage to warn approaching drivers about the intersection, as well as the replacing of stop signs that had LED-lit perimeters with regular signs, Wapple said.

State Senator Chapin Rose (R-Mahomet), who has said previously that he has consistently advocated for changes at the intersection, said in a statement that he was “pleased” with the decision.

“This was extremely important to me that someone outside the state of Illinois look at this, and IDOT agreed at my request to reach out to the federal highway authority to get their input on this intersection,” Rose said.

Moultrie County board president David McCabe also said via a statement that it was “unfortunate” that “it took a double-fatality to get the state’s attention.”

“The residents of Moultrie County have known for several years that Howie’s intersection south of Sullivan was dangerous,” he said, adding that “the Moultrie County Board concurs with (IDOT’s) conclusion” about adding the four-way stop.

Other recommendations from IDOT include planning a law enforcement presence at the intersection, as well as an educational campaign to raise awareness about how the intersection works — even for locals.

“While reviewing the crash reports it was noted that most of the crashes were local people who lived in or around the area and are assumed to be familiar with this intersection,” the report reads. “It was also noted that many people believe the intersection was a four-way stop-controlled intersection instead of two-way stop-controlled.”

Regardless of smaller changes that may be made in the coming weeks, it will be months before anyone driving in the area sees the results of the four-way stops. Wappel said IDOT will begin planning the implementation “in the summer” but didn’t have a specific start date.